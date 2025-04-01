Waqf bill: Cong issues whip to its LS MPs for next 3 days

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the government bringing the Waqf bill amendments, the Congress on Tuesday issued a whip to all its MPs in the Lok Sabha, ensuring their presence in the House for the next three days, sources said.

The Congress party issued the three-line whip after the government made it clear that the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill will be taken up in the Lok Sabha for discussion and passage on Wednesday.

"Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, i.e.April 2, 3 and 4, 2025. All members of Congress party in Lok Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 AM onwards till the adjournment of the House on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday i.e.April 2,3 and 4, 2025, without fail and support the party stand," the whip issued by Congress party's chief whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh said.

This sets the stage for a major showdown between the government which is determined to push the legislation through and an opposition united in condemning the proposed law as unconstitutional.

Minorities and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that the Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee (BAC), which includes leaders from all major parties, chaired by Speaker Om Birla agreed on an eight-hour debate, which could be extended after taking the sense of the House.