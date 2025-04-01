Woman gang-raped at gunpoint while husband held captive in Bihar's Nalanda

PATNA: A 38-year-old woman was gang raped by two individuals at gunpoint after holding her husband captive in Bihar’s Nalanda district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place under the Islampur police station limits around 7 pm on Sunday when the couple was returning home on their motorbike after meeting a relative. The accused stopped the couple, thrashed them and stole Rs 50,000 in cash and jewellery.

When the woman resisted, the accused assaulted the couple with revolver butts causing injuries and raped her after holding her husband captive. Soon after, the accused fled on their motorbike.

Noticing something wrong with the couple, the people on the road raised an alarm.

Anil Kumar Pandey, station house officer (SHO) of Islampur police station, said that one of the two accused identified as Kaushalendra Kumar alias Sunny has been arrested. The survivor was sent for medical examination.