21 juveniles escape from remand home in Jharkhand, during Sarhul celebrations

RANCHI: At least 21 inmates of a remand home in Chaibasa escaped through the main gate after attacking the guards on duty on Tuesday evening while Sarhul was being celebrated across the state.

Immediately after the incident, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Superintendent of Police (SP), and Subdivisional Police Officer rushed to the spot to assess the situation. Later, four of the 21 escapees returned to the remand home, while a search is ongoing for the remaining 17.

According to officials, the inmates took advantage of the situation, assaulted the guard on duty, vandalised the premises, damaged CCTV cameras, and fled by pushing open the main gate.

As per reports, the children were playing inside the juvenile home in the evening when a dispute arose. The altercation escalated into a scuffle, leading to chaos. The inmates created a ruckus, broke the lock on the gate, and escaped. While fleeing, they also attacked security guards and damaged CCTV cameras.