21 juveniles escape from remand home in Jharkhand, during Sarhul celebrations

RANCHI: At least 21 inmates of a remand home in Chaibasa escaped through the main gate after attacking the guards on duty on Tuesday evening while Sarhul was being celebrated across the state.
Immediately after the incident, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Superintendent of Police (SP), and Subdivisional Police Officer rushed to the spot to assess the situation. Later, four of the 21 escapees returned to the remand home, while a search is ongoing for the remaining 17.
According to officials, the inmates took advantage of the situation, assaulted the guard on duty, vandalised the premises, damaged CCTV cameras, and fled by pushing open the main gate.
As per reports, the children were playing inside the juvenile home in the evening when a dispute arose. The altercation escalated into a scuffle, leading to chaos. The inmates created a ruckus, broke the lock on the gate, and escaped. While fleeing, they also attacked security guards and damaged CCTV cameras.
Chaibasa Deputy Commissioner Kuldeep Chaudhary confirmed that out of the 85 inmates lodged in the remand home, 21 managed to escape. “The incident has caused huge disturbances in the remand home, which is being investigated. Strict action will be taken against whoever’s negligence has caused this,” he said, adding that efforts are underway to locate the escapees.
Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi called the incident a security lapse in the remand home. “The purpose of the juvenile home is to connect misguided teenagers with the mainstream of society, but this incident in Chaibasa shows that the government is just going through the motions in the name of juvenile homes. @HemantSorenJMM Sir, all the runaway juveniles should be brought back as soon as possible, and proper counselling should be arranged for them. Otherwise, they may become a threat to society,” Marandi posted on X.
“Why did these children run away, and due to whose negligence? A high-level investigation must be conducted, and action must be taken,” he added