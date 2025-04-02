2500 kg narcotics seized by Indian Navy's mission-deployed warship in Indian Ocean

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy’s mission deployed warship has succeeded in seizing a large consignment of narcotics in the Western Indian Ocean region.

The Navy on Wednesday said, “Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tarkash, a frontline frigate of the Indian Navy operating under the Western Naval Command, has successfully intercepted and seized over 2500 kg of narcotics in the Western Indian Ocean.

On March 31, 2025, while on patrol, INS Tarkash received multiple inputs from Indian Navy P8I aircraft regarding suspicious vessels operating in the area. These vessels were believed to be involved in illicit activities, including narcotics trafficking. The P8is are Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft.

In response, the ship altered its course to intercept the suspicious vessels.

“After systematically interrogating all suspicious vessels in the vicinity, INS Tarkash intercepted and boarded a suspect dhow, owing to the coordinated efforts with the P8I and the Maritime Operations Centre in Mumbai.” Said the Navy.

A specialist boarding team, along with Marine Commandos, boarded the suspect vessel and conducted a thorough search, leading to the discovery of various sealed packets. Further search and interrogation revealed over 2,500 kgs of narcotic substances (including 2386 kgs of hashish and 121 kgs of heroin) stored in different cargo holds and compartments onboard the vessel. The suspicious dhow was subsequently brought under the control of INS Tarkash, and the crew underwent comprehensive questioning regarding their modus operandi and the presence of other similar vessels in the area.