Bihar to set up high-security prison to house notorious criminals, Maoist activists
PATNA: Bihar is set to open a high-security prison on the lines of Delhi’s Tihar Prisons to contain the activities of notorious criminals and Maoist activists operating in the state. The high-security prison will be located far from urban areas, with no access to transportation or mobile phone connectivity.
“We are going to submit a proposal for setting up a high-security prison, the first of its kind in Bihar, to the state government soon. We hope the proposal will be approved by the government at the earliest,” said Kundan Krishnan, additional director general of police (ADGP), headquarters.
The aim of setting up a high-security prison is to disconnect notorious criminals from the outside world. “There have been complaints about some criminals operating from the prison. Such criminals will be lodged in the high security prison for security reasons,” a senior police officer said.
Interrogation of several gangsters revealed criminal plots are orchestrated by gang lords from behind bars. As the high-security prison will have no mobile phone connectivity, it would not be possible for these inmates to contact their associates outside the prison through mobile phones, the officer remarked.
Moreover, the conversation between the prison inmates and their family members, close relatives or their legal counsels through the prison’s official phone will be recorded. “It means everything will be within the reach of the jail authorities and their activities under strict surveillance,” the police officer added.
In addition, the conversation between the visitors and the prison inmates will be recorded. The video clips will be available to the senior officials of the high-security prison. If anything is found to be objectionable during the visitors’ meeting, immediate action will be initiated.
The lack of transportation facility in the vicinity of the prison will make it difficult for gang lords to escape from the prison. In the past, it came to the notice of senior officials that prisoners escaped as vehicles were waiting outside the prison premises. “There will be no roads in the surrounding area of the high security prison, the officer explained.
The investigation in the recent robbery in a jewellery showroom at Ara in Bhojpur district revealed that the plot of the crime was hatched inside the prison.
Though mobile phone jammers have been installed at the eight central jails, but they are not of much use for the state’s investigating agency, the officer pointed out.
Meanwhile, the police headquarters has prepared a list of around 7,000 hardened Maoists and notorious criminals who were still active and carrying out their operations across the state. ADGP, headquarters, Kundan Krishnan said that the STF (special task force) has been provided the list of the active criminals and Maoist activists.