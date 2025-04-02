Bihar to set up high-security prison to house notorious criminals, Maoist activists

PATNA: Bihar is set to open a high-security prison on the lines of Delhi’s Tihar Prisons to contain the activities of notorious criminals and Maoist activists operating in the state. The high-security prison will be located far from urban areas, with no access to transportation or mobile phone connectivity.

“We are going to submit a proposal for setting up a high-security prison, the first of its kind in Bihar, to the state government soon. We hope the proposal will be approved by the government at the earliest,” said Kundan Krishnan, additional director general of police (ADGP), headquarters.

The aim of setting up a high-security prison is to disconnect notorious criminals from the outside world. “There have been complaints about some criminals operating from the prison. Such criminals will be lodged in the high security prison for security reasons,” a senior police officer said.

Interrogation of several gangsters revealed criminal plots are orchestrated by gang lords from behind bars. As the high-security prison will have no mobile phone connectivity, it would not be possible for these inmates to contact their associates outside the prison through mobile phones, the officer remarked.