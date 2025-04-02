Ceasefire agreement violated along LoC in J&K's Poonch, Pakistani troops intrude into Indian side

NEW DELHI: A ceasefire violation has been reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch region of Jammu and Kashmir, with reports of unprovoked firing and an incursion by the Pakistan Army.

Army Public Relations Officer Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal said on Wednesday that the Indian Army “responded effectively in a controlled and calibrated manner.”

"On April 1, a mine blast occurred in the Krishna Ghati sector due to a Pakistan Army intrusion across the Line of Control.

This was followed by unprovoked firing and a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army," Bartwal said.