Former Bihar CM Lalu admitted to Paras HMRI hospital Patna

PATNA: Former Bihar chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad has been admitted to a private hospital in the state capital after he developed some complications due to sudden rise in his blood sugar level on Wednesday. He has been referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi for further treatment.

Sources close to the RJD’s first family said that arrangements were being made to take Lalu to Delhi by an air ambulance. Earlier, he was scheduled to board an Air India flight at 4.05 pm for Delhi. However, he was rushed to Paras HMRI hospital when he complained of uneasiness.

Lalu is suffering from heart ailments. He underwent angioplasty at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute in 2024. In July 2024, he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after his health deteriorated. In 2022, he had undergone a surgery for his kidney transplant at Singapore. His daughter Rohini Acharya had donated one of her kidneys to Lalu for replacement.

As the news about RJD supremo’s health condition spread, a number of supporters gathered outside the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi’s residence and wished for early recovery of Lalu.