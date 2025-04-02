Four southern states along with Maharashtra lead in suicides due to bankrupty in 2022

NEW DELHI: The government informed Parliament on Wednesday that five states—Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu—reported the highest number of suicides due to bankruptcy or debt in 2022.

According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Maharashtra recorded the most cases with 1,941 suicides. Karnataka followed with 1,401 cases, Telangana with 1,163, Andhra Pradesh with 912, and Tamil Nadu with 844.

Among Union Territories, Delhi had the highest number of such suicides. The data showed that out of 3,417 cases across the country, 28 people in Delhi ended their lives due to financial distress.

These five states together accounted for more than 89% of all suicides caused by financial problems in the country. This suggests that regions with higher economic activity might see more financial risk-taking, leading to increased cases of debt-related suicides.

Interestingly, six states—Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Manipur, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal—reported zero suicides due to bankruptcy or indebtedness. The data also revealed that while West Bengal recorded 12,669 suicides in 2022, more than Andhra Pradesh (8,908) and Telangana (9,980), none were due to financial distress.