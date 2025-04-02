IAF's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Gujarat's Jamnagar; One pilot safe, another missing

AHMEDABAD: An Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Suvarda village on Kalavad Road of Jamnagar during a routine training sortie, confirming fears of a mid-air emergency.
Jamnagar Collector verified that two pilots were aboard at the time. While local police rushed one injured pilot to the hospital, the second remains untraceable, triggering an intense search operation.
The fighter jet crash had set the area ablaze.
Moments after the crash, SP and Collector led a convoy to the site. Initial reports confirm two pilots were aboard when the aircraft went down under unknown circumstances, triggering an urgent response.
Jamnagar Collector confirmed the crash of an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane in an open field, stating, "An Air Force aircraft has crashed in Jamnagar. There are no civilian casualties. One pilot is injured and has been shifted to GG Hospital, where a full medical team is on standby. Emergency teams, including fire services, police, and 109 ambulance services, are actively managing the situation. The fire is completely under control," the Collector stated.
Providing an update on the pilots, the official added, "According to Air Force authorities, one pilot is injured. However, we have yet to receive confirmation on whether the second pilot ejected or remains inside the aircraft. We are in constant touch with the Air Force for further details."