Immigration Bill sends message that all foreigners are potential criminals: Singhvi in RS

NEW DELHI: The Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 sends a message that all foreigners are "potential criminals" who are to be viewed with serious suspicion by India, Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Opposing the Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on March 27, he demanded that it be sent to a standing committee as it delegates excessive power to lowly officials and lacks provisions for appeal, oversight and accountability, among other things.

The proposed legislation elevates a constable to the level of a super commissioner and "gives a license for harassment", all based on the fundamentally false assumption that foreigners have no rights under the Indian Constitution, Singhvi said.

Not only does the Bill empower the central government to refuse entry to or deport any foreigner on the grounds of national security, sovereignty, integrity of India, foreign relations and, public health but also "on such other grounds as the central government may specify", he said.

"Theoretically, grounds can be added to deny entry or stay in India," he added.

The Congress MP also opposed a provision which states that the decision of the immigration officer in this regard shall be final and binding.

Singhvi said the Bill empowers the immigration officer to examine the passport or other travel documents and visa of a foreigner during entry into, transit through, stay in and movement within India, and also requires one to furnish such information as may be necessary and appropriate.

He further said, "Is this not the worst kind of license for arbitrariness, for harassment, for fear and intrusive behaviour by a bureaucracy already known for its excessive(ness) and already functioning under a control freak government?"

"Personally, I don't care if you subject Pakistani visitors to it. But should we be even remotely moving in the direction for all other countries?" he added.

"This Bill sends a message that all foreigners are potential criminals to be viewed with serious suspicion by India...India is to act as an unwelcome fortress for its unwanted non-guests," Singhvi said.