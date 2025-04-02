In RS, Kharge lashes out at govt over caste census

NEW DELHI: Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday advocated for the simultaneous conduct of the decadal census and a caste census in India and questioned the government’s reluctance to undertake them. Kharge urged the Modi government during Zero Hour to immediately commence the two exercises.

Criticising the government for the delays in conducting the census, Kharge claimed many people had been excluded from the benefits of welfare schemes as a result.

Expressing concern over the postponement, he said India conducted the census every ten years since 1881, even during wars, emergencies, and other crises. He accused the government of being reluctant to undertake this crucial exercise.