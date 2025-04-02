INDIA bloc to join Waqf Bill debate, seek division of votes

NEW DELHI: The opposition INDIA bloc has unanimously decided to participate in the debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill and seek a division of votes during the passage of the Bill. The decision was arrived at a meeting on Tuesday evening, attended by all Opposition parties.
Speaking to this newspaper, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas said that all Opposition parties will vote against the Bill and will also coordinate with parties, such as YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP and Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD), for support. The floor leaders of the parties will take a call on certain clauses of the Bill to be opposed during the debate.
“All the parties are united in opposing this anti-constitutional bill. We are not treating this as a ‘Muslim’ issue. It undermines the secular principles, ” he said, adding that the
CPM has issued whips to its members to be present in the House. CPI MP Sandosh Kumar told this paper that 36 MPs attended the meeting and all spoke in the same voice. “We are aware that the numbers are in favour of the ruling party. But we are determined to fight and will participate in the debate and place our objections. There will be no walkouts or disruptions,” he said.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said, “We will stand united tomorrow and participate in discussions. We will support the amendments which will come from the opposition and call for division and voting.”
Echoing the view, ET Muhammed Basheer, IUML MP, said that the parties will fight tooth and nail. “INDIA alliance parties had a discussion and it went well. We have categorically decided to fight as one body and one soul. We are united by all means and we will strongly fight this because there has been a lot of injustice, and we will participate in the debate.”
BJP plays divisive politics, said DMK MP Kanimozhi . “So we know who they are against. We made it very clear that we are opposing the amendment bill,” she said.
“A JPC was formed for this bill; the opposition stood united then, and it stands united now. The provisions of the bill will divide the country. Let thempresent the bill. We will see if they have incorporated our suggestions or not. We will hold discussions tomorrow,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant.
The Lok Sabha will take up the contentious Waqf Bill for discussion and passage on Wednesday. The Rajya Sabha is expected to take it up on Thursday, with the two Houses allocated eight hours each for debating the proposed law.
Oppn to vote against the BIll, says John Brittas
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas said that all Opposition parties will vote against the Bill and will also coordinate with parties, such as YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP and Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD), for support. The floor leaders of the parties will take a call on certain clauses of the Bill to be opposed during the debate.