Indian Railways to introduce regional cuisine based on route: Union Minister Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated on Wednesday that more trains will offer regional cuisines based on the areas they pass through. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour, he highlighted an initiative under the Southern Railways as an important step in this direction.

The minister was responding to queries from DMK MP Sumathy Thamizhachi Thangapandian, who urged that Vande Bharat trains operating in Tamil Nadu should also serve South Indian cuisine. She also pointed out that many pantry workers primarily speak Hindi, making it difficult for some passengers to communicate their requirements.

Vaishnaw emphasised that the Indian Railways is committed to enhancing passenger experience through locally inspired meals. "More and more trains will be getting local cuisine. That programme will be for the entire country, whichever train is passing through one particular region, railways is now trying to get the delightful experience of that cuisine for the passengers whether it is in eastern, western, north or south side.... That is a continuous improvement process we are taking up," he said.

The initiative aligns with the broader efforts of the Indian Railways to improve onboard catering services and provide travellers with a taste of the diverse culinary heritage of different regions. This comes as part of an ongoing modernisation drive aimed at enhancing passenger comfort and satisfaction.