Lawyers bodies to abstain from swearing-in of Justice Sharma at Calcutta HC, may not attend his court

Lawyers stayed away from attending proceedings at the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday to protest the recommendation for the transfer of Justice Sharma from the Delhi High Court to this court.

Expressing reservation at the recommendation of the Collegium of the Supreme Court to transfer the judge to the Calcutta High Court, the three associations had earlier sent a joint representation to the Chief Justice of India.

"While we are conscious of regular transfers in usual course of administration of justice, we have reasons to believe that this transfer does not fall in that category," the representation to the CJI said.

"Being the oldest Constitutional Temple of the country, the High Court at Calcutta conceivably does not deserve to have a transferred judge with, either questionable image or a short stint," it said.

The lawyers' bodies, in their representation to the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice, said that apart from staying away from attending the said judge's swearing-in and his court, they are working out other modes of protest by which they can "effectively convey" their opposition to the transfer of the said judge, without disturbing other courts.

The lawyers' bodies have also urged the Additional Solicitor General and the Advocate General not to attend the judge's swearing-in ceremony.