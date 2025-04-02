MBA student arrested for forging BJP MLA’s signature to alter Aadhaar, PAN records

AHMEDABAD: A major forgery racket was exposed in Surat, where an Odisha-based MBA student used fake signatures and stamps of BJP MLA Kumar Kanani from the Varachha constituency.

The scam ran for three and a half months before Kapodara police cracked down, arresting a 26-year-old suspect. Authorities are now searching for the mastermind behind the forged documents.

Kapodara police busted the fraud operation after discovering that a man had forged MLA signatures and official seals to manipulate Aadhaar and PAN card details, uploading the falsified data onto government portals. Acting on a tip-off, they raided a spot near Saurashtra Circle and arrested Deepak Patnaik.

Patnaik not only faked MLA signatures and seals but also used them to alter official records, charging customers for fraudulent modifications. He treated counterfeit seals as legitimate, embedding them into government forms before uploading them online.