'No safe level of air pollution', experts warn as India refuses to link pollution to deaths

NEW DELHI: Studies and scientific evidence have proven that there is a direct link between air pollution and adverse health outcomes during peak air pollution days and increased incidents of acute respiratory disease in India, a top Lancet Countdown official has said.

The statement by Executive Director at Lancet Countdown, Marina Belen Romanello, came as a report by the Indian government stating that there is "no direct correlation between air pollution and mortality" was discussed on the sidelines of a recently concluded World Health Organisation (WHO) conference in Colombia.

The Lancet Countdown on health and climate change is a multidisciplinary collaboration monitoring the evolving health profile of changing climate.

Speaking to PTI, Romanello highlighted the long-term health impacts of air pollution, including lung cancer, an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, and stroke, among others.

"There is very definite evidence on how harmful air pollution is for people's health at all ages throughout their life course. That is why it is so important that governments acknowledge the science and clean the air, because that will result in a healthier and more productive population," Romanello said.

In July 2024, India's Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel told the Rajya Sabha that there is "no conclusive data available in the country to establish a direct correlation of death/disease exclusively due to air pollution. Air pollution is one of the triggering factors for respiratory ailments and associated diseases," she said in a written reply.

"Air pollution is one of the many factors affecting respiratory ailments and associated diseases. Health is impacted by a number of factors, including food habits, occupational habits, socio-economic status, medical history, immunity, heredity, etc., of individuals, apart from the environment," the reply read.

Stressing that "there is no safe level of air pollution," Romanello further stated that "all exposure to air pollution," regardless of the concentration, will enter our lungs and damage our health, blood system, and internal organs.

"The WHO has made recommendations on safer thresholds of air pollution, and we know that in India, by and large, these are exceeded in most cities and rural areas. So, it is having a direct impact on the health of local population and also on the economy and labour productivity. The damage it can do to a country is quite widespread," Romanello told PTI.