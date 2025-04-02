Over 30,000 Indian parents are waiting for adoption: Centre

NEW DELHI: Over 30,000 Indian parents are waiting for adoption in the country, the centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, said there are 32,856 In-Country Prospective Adoptive Parents (PAPs) and 859 Inter-Country Prospective Adoptive Parents (PAPs) waiting for adoption as per data on Child Adoption Resource Information and Guidance System (CARINGS) portal.

She said the WCD ministry is the nodal ministry for the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 (JJ Act, 2015) which is the primary legislation for ensuring safety, security, dignity and wellbeing of children in need of care and protection.

The functionaries of the states and UTs implement the Act through institutions like State Adoption Resource Agencies, local Child Welfare Committees and District Child Protection Units (DCPUs).