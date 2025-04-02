Police team attacked during robbery suspect's arrest in Rajasthan's Sikar, 11 officers injured

JAIPUR: The incident took place late Tuesday night, when a police team attempting to arrest a suspect in an assault and robbery case was met with violent resistance in Daala Wali Dhani in Sikar. Villagers, who had earlier taken three policemen hostage, attacked the rescue team by pelting stones and vandalizing police vehicles. Eleven officers, including a Circle Inspector and a Sub-Inspector, sustained injuries.

The confrontation took place around 11:30 PM. Upon learning of the situation, Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav arrived at the scene. By Wednesday morning, over a dozen individuals had been detained for disrupting public order.

The violence stemmed from an earlier operation in which Head Constable Subhash and two constables from Ajitgarh police station had gone to arrest Mahipal, a suspect in an assault case. At the time, a wedding procession involving the suspect’s acquaintance was underway in the village. Seizing the moment, villagers captured the three officers.

When the police received word of the hostage situation, a rescue operation was launched later that night. However, as soon as the police team entered the village, they were met with a barrage of stones from rooftops, and some women reportedly joined in physically assaulting the officers. Among those injured were Ajitgarh police station officer Mukesh Sepat and Khandela police station officer Indraprakash Yadav. Mukesh Sepat suffered severe head injuries and required stitches.