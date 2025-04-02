Police team attacked during robbery suspect's arrest in Rajasthan's Sikar, 11 officers injured

JAIPUR: The incident took place late Tuesday night, when a police team attempting to arrest a suspect in an assault and robbery case was met with violent resistance in Daala Wali Dhani in Sikar. Villagers, who had earlier taken three policemen hostage, attacked the rescue team by pelting stones and vandalizing police vehicles. Eleven officers, including a Circle Inspector and a Sub-Inspector, sustained injuries.
The confrontation took place around 11:30 PM. Upon learning of the situation, Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav arrived at the scene. By Wednesday morning, over a dozen individuals had been detained for disrupting public order.
The violence stemmed from an earlier operation in which Head Constable Subhash and two constables from Ajitgarh police station had gone to arrest Mahipal, a suspect in an assault case. At the time, a wedding procession involving the suspect’s acquaintance was underway in the village. Seizing the moment, villagers captured the three officers.
When the police received word of the hostage situation, a rescue operation was launched later that night. However, as soon as the police team entered the village, they were met with a barrage of stones from rooftops, and some women reportedly joined in physically assaulting the officers. Among those injured were Ajitgarh police station officer Mukesh Sepat and Khandela police station officer Indraprakash Yadav. Mukesh Sepat suffered severe head injuries and required stitches.
As tensions escalated, police vehicles were damaged in the chaos. To bring the situation under control, the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary was deployed. Order was eventually restored, and multiple individuals involved in the attack were taken into custody. However, Mahipal, the prime suspect, managed to evade arrest. Police have assured that legal action will be taken against those responsible.
The background of the case dates back to March 15, when a resident of Daala Wali Dhani, Ramnivas, filed a complaint against Mahipal and his associates. He alleged that he was assaulted and robbed by them that night. The FIR was officially lodged on March 22, with claims that the accused were known for their criminal activities.
The incident has led to a political uproar, with Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara, who hails from Sikar, openly criticizing the BJP-led government. Sharing images of the injured policemen on social media, he condemned the attack as a failure of governance, questioning the safety of both law enforcement and common citizens.
He accused the ruling party of being unable to control rising lawlessness, citing similar incidents in Tonk, Malpura, Kuchaman, and Hanumangarh. He further urged the Chief Minister to take decisive action and launch a crackdown against criminals. Dotasara also extended his wishes for the swift recovery of the injured officers.