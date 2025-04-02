Poster war between RJD, JD(U) erupts in Bihar ahead of assembly elections

PATNA: Poster war between the main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led by Lalu Prasad and ruling Janata Dal (United) led by chief minister Nitish Kumar has begun ahead of the Bihar assembly elections due later this year.

On Wednesday, posters erupted at different locations in the state capital, including Beerchand Patel Marg, where the offices of many political parties are located, drawing a parallel between two stalwarts, Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar.

The posters claimed that the Lalu era was marked by communal clashes. At least 12 major incidents of communal violence occurred in Bihar between 1090 and 2005 in which a number of people lost their lives, and their property was damaged.

“Communal clashes took place at frequent intervals and fear was writ large on the face of people during ‘Lalu era’. On the other hand, there is communal peace and the rule of law prevails in the state during Nitish Kumar’s regime,” the posters read.