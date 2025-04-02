Punjab CM Mann credits Kejriwal for 'transforming Indian politics', says AAP seeks to expand nationwide

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has fundamentally changed India's political discourse, shifting the focus to governance and public welfare.
Addressing an executive summit in Ludhiana, Mann emphasised the role of AAP volunteers as the backbone of the party’s success and reiterated its commitment to the people.
"AAP volunteers are not just political workers; they are a revolution in themselves. Whenever the party calls upon them, they respond immediately without hesitation, dedicating themselves fully to the cause of clean and people-centric politics," said Mann.
He credited Kejriwal for compelling other parties to focus on governance rather than divisive agendas. "Earlier, election manifestos were filled with divisive agendas based on religion and caste. It was AAP that forced all political parties to focus on real issues like education, healthcare, and free electricity. We compelled them to change their priorities because we showed that good governance is possible," he asserted.
Mann praised senior AAP leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and ex-Health Minister Satyendar Jain, for their contributions to Delhi’s education and healthcare sectors.
"Manish Sisodia revolutionised government schools, making them world-class institutions. Satyendar Jain introduced a healthcare model that became a benchmark across India. Their work has left an indelible mark on the lives of common people," he stated.
Highlighting AAP’s increasing representation, he noted, “In 2022, we had 92 MLAs, and now we have 95. Thousands of our sarpanches, councillors, and mayors have been elected. The responsibility of Punjab has been entrusted to us, and we assure you that our AAP family will never have any greedy members.”
AAP Punjab in-charge and senior leader Manish Sisodia stressed that the party’s vision extends beyond the state. "This is not just Team Punjab; this is Team Hindustan. When I meet volunteers, I realise that our Punjab workers are everywhere – from Delhi to Haryana to Gujarat – working tirelessly to plant the seeds of change months before elections and ensuring AAP’s victory."
He recalled a conversation with a volunteer who had dedicated 12 years to the party. "This volunteer did not ask me for a position or for an appointment with Arvind Kejriwal or Bhagwant Mann. He only had one request: 'Manish bhai, I have given 12 years to this party, but if Punjab is not freed from drugs, my 12 years will be wasted.' Tears welled in his eyes as he pleaded with me, not for personal gain, but for the future of Punjab. This is the spirit of AAP – selfless, dedicated, and driven by a vision of a better Punjab."
Sisodia urged AAP workers to remain vigilant to ensure government initiatives reach the people without corruption or inefficiency. "Our battle is not just against drugs but also against corruption. The money allocated for public welfare should be spent on the people, not wasted in scams. This is the responsibility of every AAP worker."
Punjab AAP President Aman Arora credited the party’s grassroots workers for its success and urged them to continue their unwavering dedication. Comparing them to high-voltage power lines, he warned adversaries against underestimating their strength.
Looking ahead to 2027, he called on the cadre to work relentlessly, pledging to surpass AAP’s record-breaking 2022 mandate.