Waqf Bill puts question of country's secularism to test: DMK

NEW DELHI: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva on Wednesday voiced strong opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, saying that his party firmly opposes it as the proposed legislation raises concerns regarding the country's secular fabric.

"It is a crucial bill which has again put the question of secularism in this country to the test. DMK is against the bill. Our leaders have categorically expressed this. Yesterday, all the opposition parties decided to vote against the bill. They (the BJP) always bulldoze the bills in their own manner since they have a majority in the Lok Sabha," Tiruchi Siva told ANI.

DMK MP Kanimozhi also spoke to ANI and said, "The DMK is opposing it. Our CM, MK Stalin, has passed a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. We will not give up on the minorities of this country. The INDIA alliance stands together to oppose this Bill."

Meanwhile, Aazad Samaj Party leader Chandra Shekhar Azad also criticised the Waqf Bill, calling it an attack on the religious freedom of Muslims.

Speaking out against the bill, Azad said, "This is a time when the weaker section is seeing who is standing with them and who wants to take their political advantage. This is an attack on the religious freedom of Muslims. It is the govt's agenda to loot Waqf properties."

Calling upon the opposition members to have "a change of heart" and support the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation, held very extensive discussions and such wide consultations on the legislation had never been done in the parliamentary history of India.