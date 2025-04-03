'Adding insult to injury' :Congress on LS confirmation of President's rule in Manipur

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday accused the government of "bulldozing" in the Lok Sabha the statutory resolution confirming the imposition of President's rule in Manipur, and said this was "adding insult to injury".

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the "frequent flier flies off again".

"This time it is to Bangkok. Look East by all means but why continue to ignore Manipur?" Ramesh said on X.

"And why bulldoze the proclamation on President's Rule in the state at 2AM this morning in the Lok Sabha, leaving just an hour for debate and discussion but just about enough time for the Home Minister's falsehoods, twists, and distortions? This is adding insult to injury," the Congress leader said.