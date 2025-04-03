Aluminium powder triggered Gujarat warehouse explosion: Forensic probe

AHMEDABAD: A forensic probe has confirmed that aluminium powder triggered the massive explosion that tore through an illegal firecracker warehouse near Deesa, Gujarat, killing 21 workers. The forensic team also found yellow dextrin powder—both key firecracker ingredients—raising suspicion of unlawful manufacturing, police said.

The police found a stockpile of firecrackers in the godown and are tracing its supply chain. Banaskantha SP Akshay Raj Makwana said, “Apart from firecrackers, the FSL team found aluminium powder in the warehouse. A bag of yellow dextrin was also recovered. The FSL confirmed that aluminium powder was the cause of the explosion.”

He explained how the explosion occurred: “Aluminium powder has multiple applications and is freely available in the market without a license because it is classified as a ‘non-explosive’ material. Despite being non-explosive, aluminium powder is highly flammable. If ignited in a confined space, it generates immense energy, triggering a powerful blast.”

District Collector Mihir Patel said on-site findings revealed a shocking fact: “The godown was empty during the inspection. This stock was stored illegally, likely brought in within the last fortnight.”

The blast flattened the godown of Deepak Traders on Tuesday, killing primarily migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh and causing the roof slab to collapse. The victims’ bodies were sent to Madhya Pradesh by Wednesday morning. Two contractors also died in the blaze, police confirmed.