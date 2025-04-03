Aluminium powder triggered Gujarat warehouse explosion: Forensic probe

AHMEDABAD: A forensic probe has confirmed that aluminium powder triggered the massive explosion that tore through an illegal firecracker warehouse near Deesa, Gujarat, killing 21 workers. The forensic team also found yellow dextrin powder—both key firecracker ingredients—raising suspicion of unlawful manufacturing, police said.
The police found a stockpile of firecrackers in the godown and are tracing its supply chain. Banaskantha SP Akshay Raj Makwana said, “Apart from firecrackers, the FSL team found aluminium powder in the warehouse. A bag of yellow dextrin was also recovered. The FSL confirmed that aluminium powder was the cause of the explosion.”
He explained how the explosion occurred: “Aluminium powder has multiple applications and is freely available in the market without a license because it is classified as a ‘non-explosive’ material. Despite being non-explosive, aluminium powder is highly flammable. If ignited in a confined space, it generates immense energy, triggering a powerful blast.”
District Collector Mihir Patel said on-site findings revealed a shocking fact: “The godown was empty during the inspection. This stock was stored illegally, likely brought in within the last fortnight.”
The blast flattened the godown of Deepak Traders on Tuesday, killing primarily migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh and causing the roof slab to collapse. The victims’ bodies were sent to Madhya Pradesh by Wednesday morning. Two contractors also died in the blaze, police confirmed.
Police arrested the factory’s owners, Khubchand Mohan and Deepak Mohan, booking them for culpable homicide. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is now probing possible links across Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Ahmedabad.
Makwana said the accused also owned a godown in Sabarkantha. “We are probing their network and seeking expert chemical analysis. Though they deny manufacturing firecrackers, records show they ran a shop a decade ago before expanding into a ‘factory’ at Deesa. Their operations spanned Gujarat and Rajasthan, with ties to Sabarkantha, where another godown is under investigation.”
The police are verifying the authenticity of the recovered bills, including purchase details and timelines. Investigations are also underway in Maharashtra and Shivakashi.”
Makwana stated, “Four more individuals are under questioning— the factory’s accountant, the GST handler, and two others who aided the accused in escaping.”
Collector Patel put the total fatalities at 21, 18 of whom are from MP. Two bodies are yet to be identified. He said, “10 bodies have been handed over to families, while six people are injured”. Eight victims from the Harda district have also been identified, and their bodies sent home, he added.