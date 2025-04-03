Assam environmentalist flags refinery effluent discharge into Dhansiri river

GUWAHATI: An Assam-based environmentalist has raised concerns with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) over alleged hazardous effluent discharge from Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) into the Dhansiri river in Golaghat district, warning of severe ecological damage.

In a letter to the CPCB Member Secretary, Apurba Ballav Goswami cited findings from a report by AGT Biosciences (OPC) Private Limited, which analysed a water sample reportedly collected from the NRL’s effluent plant on 11 March this year.

“The results reveal exceedances of CPCB effluent discharge standards for petroleum oil refineries under the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986, and subsequent guidelines, with severe implications for aquatic life and the long-term health of the Dhansiri river,” the letter stated.

According to Goswami, the analysis showed biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) at 18.0 mg/L, chemical oxygen demand (COD) at 142.0 mg/L, and oil and grease content at 11.5 mg/L, surpassing the CPCB limits of 15 mg/L, 125.0 mg/L, and 10 mg/L, respectively.

“These exceedances are not isolated incidents but signal a potential pattern of pollution that threatens the Dhansiri river’s biodiversity and the communities that depend on it. The elevated BOD indicates excessive organic matter, depleting dissolved oxygen levels critical for aquatic organisms," Goswami wrote.