Bharatpol portal becomes operational by receiving Interpol notices: MHA

NEW DELHI: The Bharatpol portal, recently launched and managed by the CBI, has become operational, as it has started receiving requests for publication of Interpol notices by law enforcement agencies in the country, officials said on Thursday.

Earlier in January this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a function here in New Delhi, organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), had launched the portal for seamless registrations of Interpol notices against wanted fugitive offenders.

A senior officer in the government said, “All Interpol liaison officers (ILOs) of the states and the central law enforcement agencies are connected with CBI, and all the Unit Officers (UOs) of state and central law enforcement agencies are connected with respective ILOs through the Connect module of the Bharatpol portal. The login credentials of ILOs are created by CBI.”

In the reverse broadcast module on the portal, assistance requests received from member countries through Interpol channel, the CBI, being the National Central Bureau (NCB-New Delhi) for INTERPOL in India, is mandated to broadcast the same to the state and central law enforcement agencies, the officer said.

Soon after the launch of the Bharatpol, the CBI has been conducting training sessions for all ILOs/ UOS (INTERPOL Liaison Officers/Unit Officers) with regard to the facility, the officer said, adding that personalized training is being given in online mode to the Andhra Pradesh Police, Delhi Police, Tripura Police, Telangana Police, Punjab Police and Assam Police.

The CBI Academy has organised online training programmes on the role of Interpol, International Cooperation and Bharatpol for all law enforcement agencies regularly.

The portal, developed by the CBI, facilitates Indian law enforcement agencies, enabling real-time information sharing for faster access to international police assistance. The CBI, as the lead agency in India, facilitates international cooperation in criminal matters in collaboration with various agencies across the country, including law enforcement agencies.

At the Central, State, and Union Territory levels, this coordination is executed through INTERPOL Liaison Officers (ILOs), who are further linked to Unit Officers (UOs) at the level of Superintendents of Police (SPs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Branch Heads, within their respective jurisdictions.

The Bharatpol portal is aimed at streamlining the processing of all requests for international assistance through INTERPOL, including the issuance of Red Notices and other colour-coded INTERPOL notices.