Bhopal Diary | What’s in a name? A lot, CM Yadav suggests

It is not uncommon for political leaders in India to go on a renaming spree, rechristening roads, railway stations and villages. But in Madhya Pradesh, the government is going a step further by rebranding schools. CM Mohan Yadav raised eyebrows on Tuesday as he announced at a state-level event in Bhopal the decision to rename the CM Rise Schools after Lord Krishna and Balram’s Vedic guru, Acharya Sandipani. Launched by the past Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, these schools will now be known as “Sandipani” schools. Yadav said the move will prompt the students to reflect on Lord Krishna’s days at Ujjain’s Sandipani Ashram.

RSS worker accuses Mishra of harassment

Former state Home Minister Narottam Mishra may have suffered a shock defeat in the 2023 Vidhan Sabha polls, but it seems that he still calls the shots in the Datia district of the Gwalior-Chambal region. An elderly RSS worker, Raghuvar Dayal Bhargava, has accused the local administration of targeting his property at the behest of Mishra. Bhargava broke down in tears during a recent interaction with Congress Rajya Sabha MP and former state CM Digvijaya Singh in Datia as he shared his plight. Singh has demanded that a panel be set up to probe the matter.