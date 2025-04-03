BJD shifts stance on Waqf bill, leaves vote to MPs' conscience, drops party whip in Rajya Sabha

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has made a significant shift in its stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. After initially opposing the bill ahead of its introduction in the Lok Sabha, the party has now decided not to issue a party whip for its MPs in the Rajya Sabha, allowing them to vote based on their conscience.

Senior BJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra announced the decision on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that the party deeply respects the sentiments of minority communities and has taken their views into consideration.

"The Biju Janata Dal has always upheld the principles of secularism and inclusivity, ensuring the rights of all communities. We deeply respect the diverse sentiments expressed by different sections of the minority communities regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025," Patra wrote.

He further added, "Our Party, having taken these views into careful consideration, has entrusted our Hon'ble Members in the Rajya Sabha with the responsibility of exercising their conscience in the best interest of justice, harmony, and the rights of all communities, should the Bill come up for voting. There is no Party Whip."