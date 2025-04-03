BJP MP-led company denounces 'heavy-handed approach' of Chhattisgarh government

RAIPUR: Jindal Power Limited (JPL) has denounced the “heavy-handed approach” of officials, in the BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh, which it claims, is obstructing steady coal production.

Interestingly, Jindal Power Limited is part of the Jindal Group, headed by BJP MP Naveen Jindal.

The company complained to the state’s chief secretary, highlighting concerns over an alleged “heavy-handed approach” by officials, which it claims is obstructing steady coal production.

The award to JPL had been presented by the union minister for coal and mines on March 27 in New Delhi.

"While we are being recognised by the Central government as the highest revenue contributor in commercial coal mining and have been appreciated for our continued efforts and proven record of maximising production from our mines, we have been recently penalised for a perceived shortfall in production and multiple unwarranted issues are being raised by the local authorities of the state government, causing disruption in production and the entire value chain of the business," JPL's letter stated.

JPL also underlined that it currently produces approximately 90 per cent of the total commercial coal in the country.

The company has now sought the intervention of the chief secretary to resolve the complaint.