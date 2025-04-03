Chhattisgarh records highest growth rate of 18 per cent on GST collection in the country

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh recorded a total Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection of Rs 16,390 crore in the financial year 2024-25, registering the highest annual growth of 18 percent across the country.
This places Chhattisgarh at the top position, followed by Maharashtra with 16 percent and Tamil Nadu with 15 percent growth rate at second and third place, respectively.
“It’s a historic achievement for Chhattisgarh, not merely a success in numbers, but a reflection of governance based on honesty, transparency, and public participation. We are now committed to implementing digital tracking, AI-based surveillance systems, and advanced compliance mechanisms to keep Chhattisgarh’s leading position in the years to come”, affirmed Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.
Chhattisgarh witnessed continuous monitoring and communication with traders who did not file their returns, consequently, there has been a significant improvement in compliance.
“The remarkable progress is a direct result of comprehensive reforms, innovations, and a new work culture implemented in the Commercial Tax department under the present regime. The department has taken decisive steps to make the GST administration more active, transparent and result-oriented”, a government spokesperson shared with TNIE.
Since the implementation of GST, this is the first time Chhattisgarh has crossed the Rs 2,000 crore mark in total GST revenue in a single month.
"In March 2025, the state received Rs 1301 crore under the SGST head, which is 72 percent higher than that of March 2024. Similarly, the state in March 2025 simultaneously received Rs 756 crore under the IGST head, which is 10 percent more than the same duration in the previous year. The total GST collection in March 2025 stood at Rs 2057 crore compared to Rs 1443 crore in March 2024, reflecting an impressive monthly growth of 43 percent", the officer added.
There has been an appreciable decline in the number of non-filers from 15 percent to only 6 percent. More than 28,000 businesses were physically verified, of which 4,252 firms — approximately 15 percent of the total — were found to be fake. This led to effective control over tax evasion and an increase in tax compliance. Using sector-based analysis and inter-departmental data, the GST department identified 49 potential areas of tax evasion which resulted in significant growth in revenue collection.