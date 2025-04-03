Chhattisgarh records highest growth rate of 18 per cent on GST collection in the country

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh recorded a total Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection of Rs 16,390 crore in the financial year 2024-25, registering the highest annual growth of 18 percent across the country.

This places Chhattisgarh at the top position, followed by Maharashtra with 16 percent and Tamil Nadu with 15 percent growth rate at second and third place, respectively.

“It’s a historic achievement for Chhattisgarh, not merely a success in numbers, but a reflection of governance based on honesty, transparency, and public participation. We are now committed to implementing digital tracking, AI-based surveillance systems, and advanced compliance mechanisms to keep Chhattisgarh’s leading position in the years to come”, affirmed Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Chhattisgarh witnessed continuous monitoring and communication with traders who did not file their returns, consequently, there has been a significant improvement in compliance.

“The remarkable progress is a direct result of comprehensive reforms, innovations, and a new work culture implemented in the Commercial Tax department under the present regime. The department has taken decisive steps to make the GST administration more active, transparent and result-oriented”, a government spokesperson shared with TNIE.