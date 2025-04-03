Congress leader Ajoy Kumar criticizes Bihar govt over rising crime rate

Congress national spokesperson said that the law and order has complexly collapsed in Bihar under NDA rule. “The state has virtually turned into a university of criminal training under Nitish’s rule,” he asserted while referring to recent murder of police officers and frequent attacks on police personnel.

Presenting crime data, Kumar said that around 953 heinous crimes are committed every day in Bihar. “One can imagine the state of affairs. I think Nitish Kumar ji is waiting for this figure to cross 1000 mark,” he added.

He said the crimes against children have risen by 7,000 per cent over the years in Bihar and incidents of crime against women have risen by 1000 per cent. He alleged that both BJP and JD(U) are equally responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

JD(U), however, defended the state government saying that law and order was well within control. "Nitish Kumar is credited with taking Bihar out of 'jungle raj'. At times, crimes take place but action is taken against the accused as per the law," JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar said.

Organised crime, which used to take place during RJD rule, is a thing of the past under Nitish Kumar's regime, he added.