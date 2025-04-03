Jaipur police sets guidelines to curb illegal activities in massage, spa centres

JAIPUR: In a bid to curb immoral and illegal activities in the growing number of massage and spa centres in Jaipur, the police have set up a new set of guidelines.

For the first time, Jaipur police have established a set of comprehensive rules to regulate massage and spa centers. Additional Commissioner Dr Rameshwar Singh has outlined a 13-point directive aimed at increasing transparency and curbing illegal and immoral activities within these establishments.

In India, there's no specific law prohibiting body-to-body massage services, including cross-gender massages, in spas and massage parlors.

Reports suggest that Jaipur is now home to over fifteen hundred spa and massage centers, with several allegedly involved in unlawful activities, including the flesh trade. In response, authorities have introduced these guidelines to prevent misuse and bring these businesses under stricter regulations.

Under the new regulations, spa and massage centers must maintain separate sections for male and female customers. Additionally, room doors should not have internal latches, and the main entrance must remain open at all times to prevent any unauthorized activities.