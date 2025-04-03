Jaipur police sets guidelines to curb illegal activities in massage, spa centres

JAIPUR: In a bid to curb immoral and illegal activities in the growing number of massage and spa centres in Jaipur, the police have set up a new set of guidelines.
For the first time, Jaipur police have established a set of comprehensive rules to regulate massage and spa centers. Additional Commissioner Dr Rameshwar Singh has outlined a 13-point directive aimed at increasing transparency and curbing illegal and immoral activities within these establishments.
In India, there's no specific law prohibiting body-to-body massage services, including cross-gender massages, in spas and massage parlors.
Reports suggest that Jaipur is now home to over fifteen hundred spa and massage centers, with several allegedly involved in unlawful activities, including the flesh trade. In response, authorities have introduced these guidelines to prevent misuse and bring these businesses under stricter regulations.
Under the new regulations, spa and massage centers must maintain separate sections for male and female customers. Additionally, room doors should not have internal latches, and the main entrance must remain open at all times to prevent any unauthorized activities.
To ensure accountability, spa centers must verify and record customer identity details upon entry. Operating within residential premises is strictly prohibited. Furthermore, all employees must possess a recognized qualification in physiotherapy, acupressure, or occupational therapy. Staff members are also required to wear identification badges during work hours, be at least 18 years old, and have no criminal record. A police clearance certificate is mandatory for all employees.
Each spa center must prominently display its license number and other relevant details. Additionally, a complete information board must be placed at the reception area for transparency.
According to Additional Commissioner Dr. Rameshwar Singh, many spa centers in the commissionerate were operating without clear regulations, leading to frequent complaints regarding unethical practices.
After the formation of new guideline, authorities can take action against establishments engaging in illegal activities, such as those suspected of being fronts for the flesh trade.
Since similar guidelines have been enforced in other states, Jaipur authorities have now implemented these measures to ensure lawful operation and eliminate any misuse of spa facilities.