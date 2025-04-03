J&K CM Omar Abdullah calls meeting after LG Sinha transfers 48 JKAS officers

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called a meeting of the joint legislative party of National Conference (NC) legislators and alliance partners on Friday, following the transfer of 48 J&K Administrative Service (JKAS) officers by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Sources said the Chief Minister is unhappy with the transfers, which were ordered while he was celebrating Eid. According to sources, Sinha did not consult the Chief Minister before issuing the transfer orders.

NC insiders said the Omar-led government views these transfers as interference in administrative matters and an attempt by the LG to exert control over the bureaucracy. They pointed out that while the LG has the authority to transfer Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, the transfer of JKAS officers falls under the purview of the elected government in the Union Territory.