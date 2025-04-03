J&K Government increases marriage assistance for poor girls to Rs 75,000

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government has increased the financial assistance for poor girls of marriageable age under the State Marriage Assistance Scheme from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000.

According to an order issued by the Director of Finance, Social Welfare Department, girls from families holding Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration cards will receive a one-time payment of Rs 75,000 under the scheme.

"In partial modification to Government Order No. 49-JK(SWD) of 2022 dated 22.03.2022, sanction is hereby accorded to the enhancement of financial assistance from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 (one-time) to poor girls of marriageable age belonging to AAY ration card holder families only under the Marriage Assistance Scheme," the order states.