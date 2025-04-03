J&K Government increases marriage assistance for poor girls to Rs 75,000

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government has increased the financial assistance for poor girls of marriageable age under the State Marriage Assistance Scheme from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000.
According to an order issued by the Director of Finance, Social Welfare Department, girls from families holding Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration cards will receive a one-time payment of Rs 75,000 under the scheme.
"In partial modification to Government Order No. 49-JK(SWD) of 2022 dated 22.03.2022, sanction is hereby accorded to the enhancement of financial assistance from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 (one-time) to poor girls of marriageable age belonging to AAY ration card holder families only under the Marriage Assistance Scheme," the order states.
For girls from families with Priority Household (PHH) ration cards, the financial assistance will remain at Rs 50,000.
The revised scheme will take effect from 1 April 2025. The order also specifies that the aid will be transferred directly to the beneficiary’s bank account via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) before the marriage.
Any girl of legally marriageable age from an AAY or PHH ration card-holding family will be eligible for the one-time financial assistance.