Kharge says will resign if Anurag Thakur proves ‘wild’ land grab allegations

NEW DELHI: The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday termed the allegations levelled against him by Anurag Thakur in the Lok Sabha baseless, saying the remarks damaged his reputation as he dared the BJP MP to prove them or else resign.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress president said the BJP MP was compelled to withdraw his defamatory remarks made during the debate on the Waqf Bill in the Lower House.

"But the damage has been done," Kharge said.

He also sought an apology from Thakur as well as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, J P Nadda, over the issue.

On Wednesday, Thakur launched an attack on Congress in the Lok Sabha for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. He said the proposed legislation will be the last nail in the coffin on Congress' "appeasement politics."

He also levelled an allegation against Kharge claiming he grabbed land without permission.