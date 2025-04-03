MHA approves Rs 1.5K cr for CAPF mordernisation plan

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved Modernisation Plan-IV for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) with a total outlay of Rs 1,523 crore in continuation of Plan-III. These cover the Border Security Force (BSF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Central Reserve Police Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the Assam Rifles and the National Security Guard (NSG).

In response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that modernisation initiatives were introduced to enhance operational efficiency, training and the equipment of paramilitary forces.

The minister shared that funds have been allocated to the BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, the Assam Rifles and the NSG to enhance their operational capabilities and “transform them into techno-savvy, professional, well-trained and equipped forces” with contemporary state-of-the-art technology and armament to carry out their duties within the country and in international border areas.

The minister also dwelt on the welfare measures taken by the government for the CAPF personnel and their kin. He noted that CAPF personnel as well as their family members can receive cashless and paperless medical treatment at empanelled private and government hospitals across India under the Ayushman CAPF initiative.