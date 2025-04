NEW DELHI: Opposition members led by the Congress on Thursday staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha protesting against the alleged attack on Catholic priests in Jabalpur.

Soon after the House met for the day, the Opposition members sought to raise the issue and some of them stood in the aisle raising slogans.

They demanded a discussion on the issue.

Speaker Om Birla did not allow them and after raising slogans, they staged a walkout from the House.