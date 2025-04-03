Over 200 Indian passengers stranded in Turkey after Mumbai-bound flight makes emergency landing

Over 200 Indian passengers have been stranded for more than 16 hours at Turkey's Diyarbakir Airport after a Mumbai-bound Virgin Atlantic flight from London made an emergency landing due to a medical emergency on Thursday, according to reports by News18.
The flight landed at an airport that was unsuitable for handling the aircraft. During the landing, the passengers were told that the flight sustained some technical glitches.
"The emergency landing was made as one passenger had a panic attack. The airport in Turkey is not efficient enough to handle the aircraft," a passenger told CNN News18.
The Indian embassy in Turkey replied to a post on X saying that they are in continuous contact with the Diyarbakir Airport authorities and coordinating to take care of stranded passengers.
The stranded passengers remained unclear about their onward journey from Turkey as the airliner has not officially announced any alternative arrangements.
The passengers took to X to express their grievances.
According to some users, there is not enough food and accomodation for the passengers. Internet services are also limited or unavailable making it difficult for the passengers to communicate with their families and seek assistance.
Another user highlighted the dire conditions at the airport with reportedly a single toilet for all the passengers.
Virgin Atlantic airlines have responded to a number of grievances apologising for the inconvinience and assuring that they exploring all possible options to ensure the passengers' flight to Mumbai at the earliest.