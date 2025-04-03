Over 200 Indian passengers stranded in Turkey after Mumbai-bound flight makes emergency landing

Over 200 Indian passengers have been stranded for more than 16 hours at Turkey's Diyarbakir Airport after a Mumbai-bound Virgin Atlantic flight from London made an emergency landing due to a medical emergency on Thursday, according to reports by News18.

The flight landed at an airport that was unsuitable for handling the aircraft. During the landing, the passengers were told that the flight sustained some technical glitches.

"The emergency landing was made as one passenger had a panic attack. The airport in Turkey is not efficient enough to handle the aircraft," a passenger told CNN News18.

The Indian embassy in Turkey replied to a post on X saying that they are in continuous contact with the Diyarbakir Airport authorities and coordinating to take care of stranded passengers.