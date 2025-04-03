Punjab cabinet approves amendments in mining policy, pilgrimage scheme, school mentorship program

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab cabinet on Thursday amended the Punjab State Mining Minerals Policy, 2022, in a bid to end illegal sand mining and reduce the price of sand and gravel. Additionally, the cabinet also cleared the Mukh Mantri Teerath Yatra scheme sponsoring pilgirmages for elders, and school mentorship program stipulating that IAS, IPS and IFS officers adopt one rural school and mentor students for a five-year period.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Council of Ministers in a meeting held here at the official residence of Chief Minister.

Mining Minerals Policy amended

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema stated that significant amendments to the Punjab State Mining Minerals Policy were approved to enhance supply of raw materials in the market, thereby reducing consumer prices and eliminating potential monopoly in the mining sector.

The Crusher Mining Sites (CRMS) provision enables crusher owners who also own land with gravel to obtain a mining lease. The move is expected to curb illegal transportation of material from other states and increase availability of crushed sand and bajri in the market.

Similarly, the Landowner Mining Sites (LMS) provision facilitates owners with land containing sand deposits to apply for a mining lease and sell the material in the open market at rates notified by the government.

"The royalty to be charged for crushing of gravel has been increased from Rs 0.73 per cubic feet to Rs 3.20 per cubic feet, while royalty for sand has been increased from Rs 0.73 per cubic feet to Rs 1.75 per cubic feet," he said.

Cheema said, "Previously, many mining sites remained non-operational due to the lack of consent from landowners, as they were unwilling to allow unknown individuals to mine their land. The introduction of LMS will increase the number of operational mining sites, which will, in turn, boost market supply and state revenue. This move will also prevent monopolies in the mining sector."

Additionally, Deputy Commissioners have been granted the authority to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for government and Panchayat lands, as they are the custodians of these lands. This change will streamline the process and expedite the operationalisation of mining sites on government lands.