Punjab governor Kataria flags 'Pad Yatra' against drug menace from Kartarpur Corridor

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria flagged off a foot march, Pad Yatra, against drug abuse from the Kartarpur Corridor, urging people to turn it into a public movement (Jan Andolan).

"Until the public supports the cause, no government can eradicate the menace of drugs that has been plaguing the state," he said.

The march, which began today, will conclude on April 8 at Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar. Kataria will walk through villages in the border districts of Gurdaspur and Amritsar over six days to mobilise public awareness.

Yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accompanied by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, led a massive oath-taking ceremony in Ludhiana as part of his government's Yuddh Nashayan Viruddh (War on Drugs) campaign.

Hundreds of schoolchildren participated in the yatra, which passed through various streets and markets of the border town of Dera Baba Nanak before culminating at St Francis Convent School.