Punjab, Haryana HC transfers Colonel Bath assault probe to Chandigarh Police; orders SIT formation

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court today transferred the investigation into the assault of serving Army Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son to the Chandigarh Police, directing the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) within three days.

The decision came after Col Bath petitioned for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or an independent agency.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar, while passing the order, specified that no Punjab Police officer should be part of the SIT to ensure a fair and transparent probe. The SIT has been given four months to complete its investigation.

The court also asked the Punjab government to specify whether it wanted a consent-based order or one on merit before the final decision was made.

The Punjab government accepted the transfer of the probe to the Chandigarh Police, as did Col Bath’s family. The state was represented by senior advocate Randeep Singh Rai. A detailed order is awaited.

Col Bath had moved the High Court last week after the Punjab Police allegedly delayed filing an FIR regarding the alleged assault on him and his son by a group of 12 policemen, including four inspectors. The family had rejected the SIT formed by the Punjab Police.