Shivaji Maharaj was 100 per cent secular, the ultimate ideal king: Nitin Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has described Shivaji Maharaj as an exemplary king, a benevolent ruler, and a "100 per cent secular figure."

He said if there is an ultimate ideal, it is undoubtedly Shivaji Maharaj.

Speaking at the launch of the book "The Wild Warfront - Shivaji Maharaj: Volume 2" by Vishwas Patil, Gadkari, who claimed that he has only one photograph in his office that of Shivaji Maharaj -- said the Chhatrapati holds a special place in the hearts of Indians and is even more significant to him than his own parents.

"Nowadays, the word 'secular' is very popular, but the meaning of the word 'secular' in the English dictionary is not religious neutrality. The meaning of the word secular is 'equal respect for all religions,' treating all religions with equal justice.

This is the meaning of secular. And Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a public welfare king in our country's history who was 100 per cent secular."

"Particularly throughout his history, he won many battles and never attacked a mosque. He always showed respect for women, was a king devoted to the people, and was strict in administration," Gadkari said to a packed audience at Maharashtra Sadan on Wednesday.