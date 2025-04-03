Sparks fly thick and fast during waqf bill debate

A Raja, DMK said that the Waqf Bill intends to cripple Waqf institutions and harm the Muslim community. Urging the government to withdraw the Bill, he said, “The irony is that the rights of minorities are going to be protected through this bill which is being brought by BJP which has no MP from the Muslim community.”

The party which does not have a single Muslim MP to introduce the Waqf Bill is giving lectures on secularism, said the MP. Raja said that Parliament was being used as a ventilatory chamber. “Don’t mix religion and politics,” Raja said.

“I wonder where did minister Kiren Rijiju get so much courage to explore cock-and-bull stories in the Parliament. Please go through the text of your speech and tally it with the JPC report and documents submitted with the JPC,” he said.

He added that the Waqf Bill will be detrimental to Muslims.“Today is a remarkable day for the Indian Parliament to decide our destiny; we will see whether the secular country is going to traverse the path of our forefathers and freedom fighters or will it travel in a negative path as decided by the communal forces in the country.”

Citing the resolution of the Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed against Waqf Amendment Bill, he said, “The Waqf Bill is against minority rights and religious freedom. The judicial findings are inconsistent, and if passed, it will cripple the Waqf institutions and harm Muslim community.”