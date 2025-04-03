Supreme Court judges to disclose their assets to the public: Reports

The Supreme Court judges have agreed to disclose their assets to the public by publishing the same on the top court's website.

The decision was taken at a full court meeting held on April 1, a Bar and Bench report said.

A resolution in this regard has been adopted and will apply to future judges as well.

According to the Bar and Bench report, the decision was taken in the wake of recent controversies surrounding opacity in the functioning of the judiciary, especially after a huge pile of cash was allegedly discovered at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, currently a judge of the Allahabad High Court.

The publication of assets on website was not mandatory earlier but was discretionary subject to whether an individual judge wanted to do the same, the report noted.