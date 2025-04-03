Vigilance inquiry launched against suspended Invest UP CEO as ED, I-T investigations continue

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh vigilance department has initiated a confidential probe against suspended IAS officer Abhishek Prakash, who previously served as the CEO of Invest UP, following allegations of corruption.

The inquiry, launched on Wednesday on the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will scrutinise his entire tenure, examining his movable and immovable assets.

Prakash, a 2006-batch IAS officer, was suspended on 20 March after accusations of irregularities in the evaluation process for a proposed solar manufacturing project.

His suspension followed a complaint by an employee of a solar and renewable energy firm, who alleged that Prakash demanded a five per cent "commission" for project approval.

The complainant claimed that the officer directed him to contact Nikant Jain, who allegedly facilitated deals between the IAS officer and investors.

The complaint, addressed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, triggered immediate action, leading to Jain's arrest and Prakash's suspension.