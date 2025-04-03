Vigilance inquiry launched against suspended Invest UP CEO as ED, I-T investigations continue

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh vigilance department has initiated a confidential probe against suspended IAS officer Abhishek Prakash, who previously served as the CEO of Invest UP, following allegations of corruption.
The inquiry, launched on Wednesday on the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will scrutinise his entire tenure, examining his movable and immovable assets.
Prakash, a 2006-batch IAS officer, was suspended on 20 March after accusations of irregularities in the evaluation process for a proposed solar manufacturing project.
His suspension followed a complaint by an employee of a solar and renewable energy firm, who alleged that Prakash demanded a five per cent "commission" for project approval.
The complainant claimed that the officer directed him to contact Nikant Jain, who allegedly facilitated deals between the IAS officer and investors.
The complaint, addressed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, triggered immediate action, leading to Jain's arrest and Prakash's suspension.
Following this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a probe into the alleged corruption, and now the income tax department is also preparing to investigate his financial dealings.
Senior officials from the home department stated that the vigilance inquiry would cover Prakash’s tenure in various districts, including Lakhimpur Kheri, Bareilly, Hamirpur, Lucknow, and Aligarh, where he served as district magistrate.
In the past, investigations were conducted into land acquisitions during his postings in Lakhimpur and Bareilly, but he was given a clean chit as the properties were registered under his relatives' names.
However, this new probe will reassess all financial transactions related to properties acquired by Prakash and his family, comparing his legitimate income with his expenditures.
"Following the confidential probe, Prakash will be asked for clarification, and a report will be submitted to the government," a senior home department official said. The ED continues its parallel investigation following Jain’s arrest, while the income tax department is also gearing up for a financial probe.