Waqf Board sees illegal encroachment of 14,000 acres in Punjab; litigations still ongoing in various courts

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Waqf Board owns a total of 36,625.83 acres of land across the state, but over 14,000 acres of this land are currently under illegal encroachment. Ongoing litigation regarding these encroachments is being heard in various courts, including the Supreme Court.

According to sources, data from the Board reveals that the Punjab Waqf Board has a total of 75,965 registered properties and 25,403 registered waqf estates. The Board owns 36,625.83 acres of land across the state, with approximately 14,085.004 acres, or 38.46%, currently under illegal encroachment. The remaining 61.45% of the land is being used for its intended purposes.

While 18 cases are pending in the Supreme Court, 462 cases going in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, 1,157 civil suits in different courts for declaration, possession or eviction pending before the five waqf tribunals in the stare and civil courts, said sources.