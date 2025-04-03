Waqf Board sees illegal encroachment of 14,000 acres in Punjab; litigations still ongoing in various courts

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Waqf Board owns a total of 36,625.83 acres of land across the state, but over 14,000 acres of this land are currently under illegal encroachment. Ongoing litigation regarding these encroachments is being heard in various courts, including the Supreme Court.
According to sources, data from the Board reveals that the Punjab Waqf Board has a total of 75,965 registered properties and 25,403 registered waqf estates. The Board owns 36,625.83 acres of land across the state, with approximately 14,085.004 acres, or 38.46%, currently under illegal encroachment. The remaining 61.45% of the land is being used for its intended purposes.
While 18 cases are pending in the Supreme Court, 462 cases going in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, 1,157 civil suits in different courts for declaration, possession or eviction pending before the five waqf tribunals in the stare and civil courts, said sources.
Talking with the TNIE, Latif Ahmed Thind, Executive Officer of Punjab Waqf Board, said, " The total number of waqf board properties in Punjab is 75,965. The major problem is illegal encroachments across the state as the maximum encroachments are in Bathinda, followed by Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala. In many cases, the illegal encroachers are sitting on these properties since 1947 and in many others the lease with the board finished but they did not vacate the property or gave it’s procession to someone else".
"Both influential people and common persons have encroached upon the waqf board properties. While in Samana near Patiala many shanties are there and those people refuse to vacate. It is just of people from other religions have encroached upon also people from the same community have also done illegal encroachment of the board properties in some cases,’’ he says.
" We follow the due procedure of the law and cases are going in different courts including supreme court. With the amendment coming in the process will become for cumbersome.’’he added.