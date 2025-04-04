Amit Shah to reach J&K on April 6 for three-day visit with focus on security situation

SRINAGAR: Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on April 6 to review the security situation in the Union Territory. The visit is following the recent encounter in the forest area of Kathua district where four policemen and two militants were killed and ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops.

J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul told TNIE that the Home Minister will arrive in Jammu on April 6 evening. The Home Minister, during his three-day visit to J&K would review the security scenario and progress of work on developmental projects, he said.

Shah would be chairing separate security review meetings in Jammu and Srinagar with a thrust on strengthening the border grid to prevent the infiltration of militants from across the border and Line of Control (LoC).

Sources said the Home Minister will take an overall brief about the prevailing security scenario in J&K, especially the recent encounter in the forest area of Kathua in which four policemen and two militants were killed.

“The infiltration of militants from across the border in Jammu region and the surge in militant attacks and encounters in Jammu region will figure prominently during the security review meeting,” they said.