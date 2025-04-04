BSL GM arrested after protestor dies in agitation by displaced apprentice union in Bokaro; administration accepts demands

RANCHI: In a swift action after the agitation of the Displaced Apprentice Union in Bokaro Steel Limited (BSL), Chief General Manager Hari Mohan Jha was arrested on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vijaya Jadhav had ordered to arrest the BSL Chief General Manager. The order was passed during a high-level meeting called by the DC late on Thursday evening, attended by several senior officials including SP Manoj Swargiari, BSL ED and CISF Deputy Inspector General.

The administration has accepted all the demands of the displaced, under which, posts will be created in 21 days for the apprentice trainees who have completed their training. They will be appointed within three months. New trainees will also get coaching facilities.

At the same time, the family of the deceased Prem Kumar Mahato will be given a compensation of Rs 20 lakh; one of his relatives will also get a job. The people injured in the clash will get free treatment at Bokaro General Hospital, along with a compensation of Rs 10,000 each.

A meeting will be held on the 15th every month on other demands of the displaced. The District Planning Officer and Additional Collector will be present in the meeting. The DC has directed the officials to monitor the compliance of these decisions.