Concern raised on felling of over 4L trees in Shahabad forests of Rajasthan for Project Cheetah

“This land falls under a protected forest area, and preparations are being made to cut down more than 400,000 trees, despite the Rajasthan High Court taking suo motu action on this issue,” said Prashant Patani, a lawyer who signed the memorandum and mobilised locals against tree cutting.

In October 2024, the Rajasthan High Court took suo motu notice of news reports regarding the proposed felling of 119,000 trees located around 15 kms from the Kuno park.

The memorandum pointed out that the project would destroy the habitats of wildlife species and obliterate the region’s rich biodiversity. “Of the 450 medicinal plant species found across the country, 332 species are located in this forest,” said Patani. He added that critically endangered vultures face a threat of extinction. “Vultures can still be seen nesting in tall trees here, and they too will disappear,” he said.

Experts say the proposed tree felling would eliminate an area that annually absorbs 2.25 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide. Locals have sent thousands of postcards to the Prime Minister.