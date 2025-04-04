Discord brews between LG Sinha, Omar Abdullah as CM chairs joint party meet over transfer of 48 JKAS officers

SRINAGR: In first major public sign of discord between Lt Governor Manoj Sharma and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, CM Omar would chair joint legislative party meeting of NC legislators and alliance partners today after Lt Governor Manoj Sinha transferred 48 J&K Administrative (JKAS) officers on Eid.

Sources said CM Omar is not happy over the transfer of 48 JKAS officers by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. The CM has also written to the Home Ministry expressing his displeasure over the situation.

The transfer of 48 JKAS officers had come while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was celebrating Eid. Sinha had not taken CM into confidence before ordering the transfers, sources said.

Sources in NC said that Omar government sees these orders as interference by LG in the affairs of governance and an attempt to take full control over bureaucracy.

They said the Lt. Governor is entitled to order transfers of IAS officers and the elected government had no objection to it but transfer of JKAS officers was supposed to be the domain of the elected government in J&K UT.

Unhappy over the transfer orders of middle and lower-rung officers in the Union Territory, CM Omar has written to the Home Ministry, for the centre to take note of it and expressed his displeasure over the transfer of middle and lower rung officers by LG.

Omar has also called a joint legislative party meeting of NC legislators and alliance partners set to be held at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary in Srinagar at 11 am today.