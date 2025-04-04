Five Muslim JD(U) leaders resign in protest against party’s support to Waqf Amendment Bill

PATNA: The Janata Dal (United), led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, suffered a setback after five of its minority cell leaders resigned in protest against the party’s support to the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament.

The Bill, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, was passed by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha early on Friday.

The JD(U) leaders who resigned include Nadeem Akhtar, Raju Nayyar, Mohammad Tabrez Siddiqui Alig, Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik and Mohammad Kasim Ansari. Tabrez Siddiqui Alig and Kasim Ansari were office-bearers of the JD(U)’s minority cell.

Shahnawaz, the state secretary of the minority cell in JD(U), said, “I have sent my resignation letter to JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, requesting the latter to relieve me from the party’s primary membership and other responsibilities with immediate effect. The copy of the resignation has also been forwarded to JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha.”

He told the media that several leaders were shocked over the JD(U)’s support to the Bill in Parliament. Mohammad Tabrez Siddiqui Alig, who was serving as the state general secretary of JD(U), also joined the group of leaders opposing the party’s stand.

Additionally, Mohammad Dilshan Raen, a JD(U) leader, and Kasim Ansari, spokesperson of the JD(U)’s medical cell, also resigned from the party’s primary membership.